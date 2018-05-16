Data-Driven Marketing

Data-Driven Marketing

Featuring experts from

Data-Driven Marketing was written by some of the best minds in B2B SaaS Marketing. Covering everything from website personalization, to SEO, to competitve marketing and PR, our authors break down exactly how they use data to grow faster.

Download the 10-Chapter Guide to B2B Marketing

Stop guessing. Learn how marketers from the best SaaS companies are leveraging data to grow.

Gilles Bertaux

Livestorm

The companies that master the use of data in their marketing efforts are the ones that win.

Hiten Shah

Quick Sprout

What’s inside

Chapter 1

Customer Retention

A breakdown of top-performing SaaS retention emails at CloudApp, AdRoll, and CoSchedule

Janet Choi

Senior Manager of Product Marketing, Customer.io

Chapter 2

Website Personalization

A primer on B2B website personalization that reveals the tools, data, and workflows used at Optimizely, Citrix, and BMI Research.

Cara Harshman

B2B Storyteller and Content Marketer

Chapter 3

Data-Driven SEO: Content That Ranks

A step-by-step playbook for writing content that ranks on organic search.

Bernard Huang

Co-founder of Clearscope and Mushi Labs

Chapter 4

Data-Driven PR: The Story You Never Knew You Had

How smart startups use data to get media attention

Brian Dema

Marketing Strategy at Silicon Valley Bank

Chapter 5

Customer Onboarding

How the best B2B companies use data to optimize onboarding and increase conversion

Ty Magnin

Director of Marketing at Appcues

Chapter 6

Account Based Marketing

Using data to target, scale, and measure ABM programs.

Charlie Liang

Director of Marketing at Engagio

Chapter 7

B2B SEO: A/B Testing for Search

How Zapier uses A/B testing to improve their search performance and massively increase organic traffic

Emily Friedlander

Marketing and SEO Accounts at Rankscience

Chapter 8

Personalized Drip Sequences

The clever email personalization tactics and segmentation strategies of top SaaS companies

Anna Jacobsen

Education Director at Drip

Chapter 9

Competitive Marketing

How to build and run automated competitive marketing campaigns and win back customers

Brianne Kimmel

Growth Marketing at Zendesk

Chapter 10

Modern Marketing Analytics

The real marketing attribution models, funnel metrics, and analytics stacks at today's best B2B SaaS companies

Emily Ritter

Director of Marketing at Mode Analytics

Chapter 11

Social Advertising for B2B

How Gusto turned Facebook ads into a hyper-efficient growth engine

Soso Sazesh

CEO and Founder of Growth Pilots

