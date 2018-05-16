Data-Driven Marketing
Featuring experts from
Data-Driven Marketing was written by some of the best minds in B2B SaaS Marketing. Covering everything from website personalization, to SEO, to competitve marketing and PR, our authors break down exactly how they use data to grow faster.
Gilles Bertaux
Livestorm
The companies that master the use of data in their marketing efforts are the ones that win.
Hiten Shah
Quick Sprout
What’s inside
Chapter 1
Customer Retention
A breakdown of top-performing SaaS retention emails at CloudApp, AdRoll, and CoSchedule
Janet Choi
Senior Manager of Product Marketing, Customer.io
Chapter 2
Website Personalization
A primer on B2B website personalization that reveals the tools, data, and workflows used at Optimizely, Citrix, and BMI Research.
Cara Harshman
B2B Storyteller and Content Marketer
Chapter 3
Data-Driven SEO: Content That Ranks
A step-by-step playbook for writing content that ranks on organic search.
Bernard Huang
Co-founder of Clearscope and Mushi Labs
Chapter 4
Data-Driven PR: The Story You Never Knew You Had
How smart startups use data to get media attention
Brian Dema
Marketing Strategy at Silicon Valley Bank
Chapter 5
Customer Onboarding
How the best B2B companies use data to optimize onboarding and increase conversion
Ty Magnin
Director of Marketing at Appcues
Chapter 6
Account Based Marketing
Using data to target, scale, and measure ABM programs.
Charlie Liang
Director of Marketing at Engagio
Chapter 7
B2B SEO: A/B Testing for Search
How Zapier uses A/B testing to improve their search performance and massively increase organic traffic
Emily Friedlander
Marketing and SEO Accounts at Rankscience
Chapter 8
Personalized Drip Sequences
The clever email personalization tactics and segmentation strategies of top SaaS companies
Anna Jacobsen
Education Director at Drip
Chapter 9
Competitive Marketing
How to build and run automated competitive marketing campaigns and win back customers
Brianne Kimmel
Growth Marketing at Zendesk
Chapter 10
Modern Marketing Analytics
The real marketing attribution models, funnel metrics, and analytics stacks at today's best B2B SaaS companies
Emily Ritter
Director of Marketing at Mode Analytics
Chapter 11
Social Advertising for B2B
How Gusto turned Facebook ads into a hyper-efficient growth engine
Soso Sazesh
CEO and Founder of Growth Pilots
